A live animal crib, organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), is set to make a return in Co. Wexford this weekend.

The crib, which had been running for around five years, was forced to take a break since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be a highlight of a series of festivities planned for the IFA Farm Centre in Enniscorthy tomorrow (Sunday, December 18) between midday and 4:00p.m.

All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to St. Patrick’s Special School in Enniscorthy.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be back in action on Sunday,” chair of Wexford IFA, Jer O’Mahony, told Agriland.

He said the central location of the farm centre building in Enniscorthy makes it an ideal venue to host the event which is supported by Wexford County Council.

There will be a range of animals at the crib including two-week-old lambs and their mother, an alpaca, Jacob sheep and donkeys.

“We have people who are bringing sheds and setting them up so we can house the animals so they are obviously not out in the cold,”O’Mahony added.

He said that there will be lots to entertain the crowds including a nativity play performed by a local school, Irish dancing and a gospel choir.

Visitors to the event will also be able to browse indoor stalls and test their fitness at a ‘hang tough’ competition being run by Macra.

The Wexford IFA chair added that Santa will be taking some time out of his busy schedule to visit Enniscorthy on Sunday afternoon.

O’Mahony paid tribute to the generosity of the agribusiness community in supporting the event.

“We’ve had huge sponsorship which is really good. Hopefully the weather won’t dampen people’s spirits.

“Farmers are famous for giving out about everything but I think on this day it shows the spirit and the kindness that is in the agricultural community to everybody,” he said.

Chair of the IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee, Alice Doyle, said that she is delighted to see the event being well received again in the local area.

“It is fantastic to have the live crib back. It’s traditional in Ireland. It is also great to see the urban/rural mix,” she said.