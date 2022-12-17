Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will remain in his position at the department for the remaining duration of the current Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition.

Senator Pippa Hackett has also been nominated to continue as Minister for State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister of State at the DAFM Martin Heydon is also set to remain in his current position at the department.

Meanwhile, Minister Heather Humphreys will be reappointed to her current position at the Department for Rural and Community Development (DRCD), and leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan will continue in his role as Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Public Transport. Newly announced cabinet ministers in Government Buildings today December 17, 2022. Image: Government Information Service

The news comes following a Cabinet reshuffle, which took place today (Saturday, December 17), as the coalition reached the halfway mark of its tenure.

Former Taoiseach Micheál Martin resigned from his post this morning, shortly before the former Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar was elected Taoiseach in the Dáil.

Micheál Martin will now take up the role of Minister for Foreign Affairs, previously held by Minister Simon Coveney, who will move into the vacancy at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, previously held by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pictured receiving the seals of office of Taoiseach and Government from Michael D. Higgins in Aras an Uachtarain today. Image: Government Information Service

Minister Charlie McConalogue has held the agricultural portfolio since September 2020, when he replaced Minister of State Dara Calleary, who held the position for just two months.

