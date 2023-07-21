A €15 million scheme to breathe new life into towns and villages nationwide has been launched today (Friday, July 21) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development.

The 2023 Town and Village Renewal Scheme will provide funding for a wide range of projects including a scheme to enable local authorities to acquire land for “regeneration purposes”.

Financial assistance will also be made available for farmer and artisan markets and funding will be directed to support rural communities to develop new green spaces including parks and playgrounds.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme was first introduced in 2016 and since its launch more than €154 million has been allocated to over 1,700 projects.

These have included €50,000 in funding for a food hub facility in Co. Cavan, €144,900 for the village of Manorcunningham to increase “biodiversity” and improve accessibility and also €500,000 for the development of an eco-park and associated facilities in Robertstown in Co. Kildare.

Minister Heather Humphreys said: “I’m really pleased today to launch the 2023 Town and Village Renewal Scheme which will see €15 million invested to develop dozens of projects right across the country.

“To date, the Town and Village Renewal Scheme has had a hugely positive impact in rural communities in every single county.

“It has supported the regeneration and repopulation of our towns and villages – making them better places to live, work, invest and raise a family.

“This year, there will be a particular focus on tackling issues such as vacancy and dereliction and supporting projects that will bring additional footfall into our town centres”.

The scheme is administered by local authorities who are required to work closely with local communities and local businesses.

Each local authority can submit a number of applications under the 2023 Scheme including four applications where funding of between €20,000 to €250,000 could be available and one application for funding of between €20,000 to €500,000.

Counties with an inhabited offshore island can also submit one additional application for up to €250,000.