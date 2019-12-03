New breed of high-output trailed forage harvester on the way?
There has been considerable coverage of one particular machine – built by Elho – that was shown at last month's Agritechnica exhibition in Germany.
The machine in question is the Cobra 7710T – a somewhat unusual tractor-powered forage harvester. This Elho-produced video (below) shows the machine in action.
Recommended (required) tractor power is 250-400hp; the tractor must also be able to muster a hydraulic flow-rate of 160L/minute.
Grass is lifted by a series of pick-up tines (mounted on a rotor with no bands); thereafter it’s ‘augered’ across to a 770mm-diameter drum. For transport, the entire 3m-wide pick-up unit swings up vertically (and the chute hinges down out of harm’s way).
What’s perhaps most interesting is that the feed-rollers and chopping drum (cylinder) are positioned perpendicular to the pick-up unit. This, presumably, makes for a very simple and efficient ‘drive-line’ to the chopping mechanism.
Elho is pitching this machine as a high-capacity forager. It asserts that “a tractor-powered harvester is a cost-effective solution, compared to a [self-propelled] forager where the farm’s maximum engine power cannot be used for more than one job”.
Who or what is Elho?
Oy Elho Ab – to use its full trading name – is a family-owned business that was established in 1968.
Its premises are located in Pannainen in western Finland, where approximately 120 people are employed. Up to 70% of its machines are exported – apparently to more than 30 countries.
Elho’s manufacturing facility extends over 9,000m², with a further storage area stretching across 4,000m².