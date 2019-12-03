N & P statements to end-October now available

The Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine has confirmed that interim nitrogen and phosphorus statements (N & P statements) for the period January to October 2019 are now available online.

The figures can be found on the department’s online system, www.agfood.ie.

The department highlights the usefulness of these statements in allowing farmers to plan for the remainder of the year, in order to ensure compliance with the limits of the Nitrates Regulations.

Penalties under these regulations relate to breaching the limits of 170kg of Nitrogen per hectare; the limit for those who hold an approved derogation is 250kg of Nitrogen per hectare.

Farmers are also reminded that completed nitrates record forms for the movement of organic fertiliser; temporary movement of animals during the year; or short-term rental grazing agreements (records 3, 4 and 5 forms) for 2019 should be submitted before 31st December next.

These records should be submitted to: [email protected]; or by post to: Nitrates Section, Dept. of Agriculture, Food & Marine, Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, Y35 PN52.

Farmers who are not already registered with agfood.ie can do so by logging on and clicking the ‘register’ button.

The department also provides mobile phone text alerts from the agfood system. To register for this, click here to access the sign-in form.