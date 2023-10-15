Drinagh 1923-2023, 100 Years of Drinagh Co-Operative Creamery Limited by Philip O’Regan, will be launched in the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen, on November 1, at 8:00p.m.

The book tells the remarkable story of Drinagh co-op, which got its start as a society in 1923.

“In 1923 Ireland was just emerging from a period of extraordinary turmoil which culminated in the War of Independence and Civil War. Ireland was still a rural, peasant society. Poverty was endemic and emigration was still a blight on the fabric of rural Ireland,” Philip said.

“The agricultural industry was practically the only one existing.

“Butter and eggs were among its chief national assets. However, the dairy industry was in crisis. One of the responses to this was the introduction of the creamery system into Ireland,” he said.

Drinagh Co-operative Creamery Limited’s primary business was the manufacture and sale of butter.

“Situated in what was then one of the most disadvantaged areas of the country, from the outset Drinagh defied the odds and exceeded all expectations. The founding of the society sparked an economic and social revolution in west Carbery,” the author outlined.

“Fr. John Crowley was the driving force behind the founding of the co-operative creamery in Drinagh, but he didn’t labour on his own,” Philip said.

“In particular, the members of the first committee of management were all very active in the affairs of the society in the early years. Clearly also, the farming community in Drinagh fully supported the ethos and aims of the co-operative movement,” Philip observed.

“Having been established initially to serve farmers living or farming within a radius of seven miles of the Catholic church in Drinagh, the society quickly expanded and by 1930, it had six auxiliary creameries opened and had a substantial store and egg-buying business.

“In 1932 Drinagh purchased a small crushing and grinding mill and continued to expand its creamery network and by the end of the decade had opened a further nine branches and had grown to a level scarcely imaginable by its founders,” said Philip.

Advertisement

“Transport costs militated against the establishment of creameries in areas such as west Cork, as the milk supply was geographically dispersed among a multitude of small producers in remote areas. Robert Levis, who was the first secretary of Drinagh, and who played a key role in the establishment and early development of the society

“But Drinagh overcame this and many other obstacles to become a thriving concern. The ethos and spirit of co-operation was very much part of their operating model.

“In 1956 Drinagh had a turnover of £1 million and was only the fourth co-operative in the country to achieve that milestone,” he said.

Drinagh Co-operative Limited

“In 1957 the name of the society was changed to ‘Drinagh Co-operative Limited’ by deleting the word ‘creamery’ from its designation,” Philip said.

“This was to reflect more accurately the changing nature of the business as it evolved into a more multi-purpose co-op. In 1960 Drinagh had a staff of 166 and was one of the largest employers of labour west of Cork city.

“In 1965, Drinagh played a key role in the establishment of Carbery which was a joint venture between the four west Cork creamery co-ops and Express Dairies, UK.

“In 1992 Carbery became fully owned by the four west Cork co-ops with Drinagh being the largest shareholder with a 39% share.

“In the 1970s two events occurred which were to have a huge impact on Drinagh. In 1973 Ireland became a member of the European Economic Community (later the EU) and in 1975 the society acquired the Aughadown Cremeries Group and Castletownbere creamery from the Dairy Disposal Company.

“This acquisition added a further 11 branches to Drinagh’s network to bring the total up to 29,” said the author.

“Diversification of the milk industry brough great change from the 1970s. Separation of milk at the branches ceased and all milk was transported directly to Carbery.

Advertisement

“Drinagh ceased their butter making operation at Central in 2000. Most of the activity at Central is now centred on the mill which has grown exponentially over the past few decades. The latest extension in 2018 enabled mill to double its annual output,” Philip said. Anne Ellis was elected to the committee of management of Drinagh in 1949. She was the first woman on the committee, and she served as a member for 50 years. Her father Robert Ellis was a founder member of the society

“In recent years the business of Drinagh has diversified further with the provision of a number of large outlets in Skibbereen, Dunmanway, Bantry, Castletownbere, Lowertown, and a major expansion to Drinagh Central Hardware. Drinagh opened its first pharmacy in Skibbereen in September 1997 and has since added a further four pharmacies to its network at Dunmanway, Bantry, Schull and Ballineen,” Philip added.

“The pharmacy division is now a key element in Drinagh’s business. Drinagh has contributed an extraordinary amount to the economic and social life in west Carbery over the past 100 years.

“It is a co-operative in the truest sense of the word – it is of the community, and it is for the community.

“Whatever challenges the dairy industry will face in the next decades, and they will be many and varied, Drinagh is in a strong position to lead the way for its shareholders and the community in west Carbery,” the author concluded.