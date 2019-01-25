New appointment to AgriLand team from Cavan beef and sheep farm

One of the newest members to join AgriLand’s growing and expanding digital-media team is Breifne O’Brien.

He joins the team as a news journalist. Coming from an agricultural background, Breifne graduated from UCD in September 2018 with an honours degree in Agri-Environmental Sciences.

Born and reared on a beef and sheep farm outside Cavan town, at the weekends Breifne can be found working alongside his family.

During his college years, he was an active member of UCD’s Agricultural Science Society and was the elected college officer for agriculture, food and veterinary sciences. He also presented an agri-focused radio show on campus.

In his final year of college, Breifne ran for the position of UCD Students’ Union president.

He has a diverse interest in a broad range of topical issues and has an especially keen interest in biogas production.

In fact, Breifne undertook a research project on the subject of biogas usage in Ireland, during the final year of his studies.

While on work placement, he gained valuable experience working in a farm advisory role here in Ireland, as well as spending time on a 4,500-cow dairy farm in South Dakota (US).