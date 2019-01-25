TAMS grant approvals worth €11.8 million lapse

Some 964 approvals for grants under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II – worth €11.79 million – expired at the end of 2018, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has confirmed.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fail spokesperson on agriculture Charlie McConalogue, the minister added that, at the same time, over 8,900 farmers had a TAMS II approval in place for which they had not yet submitted a payment claim.