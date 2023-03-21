A new agri-store based in Co. Cavan is set to host its official opening this Friday and Saturday (March 24 and 25).

Based in Canningstown, Cootehill, Co. Cavan, McCabe Feeds and General Merchants is set to open a new agri-store on the same premises as the existing shop and will be offering a range of special offers and prizes to customers over the course of the two official-opening days.

The opening event will run from 9:00a.m to 6:00p.m both days and speaking to Agriland, McCabe Feeds and General Merchants manager Damien McCabe explained how the family-run agri-business started out and is continuing to grow.

Inside the store:

He said: “My parents, Leo and Rosita, formed McCabe’s General Merchants in 1996 selling farm supplies such as feed and fertiliser alongside the grocery shop and Post Office.

“In 2007, we built a feed mill so we could manufacture our own animal feed, we also built another store so we could sell agri products and veterinary medicines.”

“In 2021, we decided to extend our premises which included an expansion to our agri-store and new warehousing, and the most recent phase of the expansion now allows us to stock a more extensive range of products as well as offering customers a better shopping experience. “

Damien said the store has had to continuously change and evolve to move with the times.

” We had to keep changing with the times. Our last shop was small and we were limited in what we could stock. We now have a much larger footprint which has allowed us to expand our product range.

Some of the equipment the shop stocks includes:

A large range of veterinary products;

Calving and Lambing equipment;

Agri-supplies;

Clothing and footwear;

Lighting;

Hardware;

Tools;

Farm equipment.

Damien’s sister Rachael and his partner Leanne are also involved with the running of the business which has 25 staff between full and part-time and is “continuing to grow” Damien added.

Online agri-store

In addition to the premises in Canningstown, the family business also has an online store which began in 2016.

Damien said: “It initially required a lot of hard work, but proved to be very worthwhile in the long run.”

“We have recently upgraded our website to streamline the process of ordering goods on it. Everything from power tools to milk replacer can now be bought in-store or on our website.

The official opening will be attended by a variety of local businesses showcasing their products.

Some of the local businesses in attendance on the day will include:

Martins’ Garage Bailieborough;

Mountview Engineering;

SNS Garden Centre;

Carroll’s Engineering;

VMac Silo’s,

Damien added that Bailieborough Gardaí will be in attendance and will be marking property on the day.

Concluding, Damian encouraged those from the local region to come along on the day.

“We will be running fantastic promotions and special offers and will be joined by various suppliers who will be available to take questions throughout the weekend.”