The Plant Variety Development Office (PVDO) and the Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA) have entered into an agreement with the Animal and Plant Health Association (APHA).

The organisations confirmed news of the deal in an announcement today (Friday, April 30).

Agreement

Under the agreement, APHA will provide administration and managerial supports to the PVDO and ISTA in furthering the objectives of both organisations and in supporting the development of the Irish tillage sector.

As part of this agreement, Brigid Quigley has been appointed as general manager of PVDO and ISTA, the associations say.

In her new role, Brigid will assume full operational responsibility for the day-to-day activities of each organisation as well as developing and implementing a longer-term strategic plan to promote the aims of both organisations.

From a farming background in Co. Laois, Brigid is joining PVDO and ISTA from Macra na Feirme where she most recently worked as training network manager for the Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

Commenting, John Keogh, chief executive of the Animal and Plant Health Association, said:

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the PVDO and ISTA to support them in their work in furthering the development of a commercial and sustainable tillage sector in Ireland that is underpinned by the latest technologies and seed genetics.

“Brigid Quigley, in her new role as general manager of both the PVDO and ISTA, will be a significant addition to our team and support for both organisations in fulfilling their respective mandates,” Keogh added.

PVDO and ISTA

The PVDO is the national organisation in Ireland responsible for the administration and collection of cereal seed royalties on behalf of seed breeders.

The ISTA represents the seed trade and licensed seed assemblers in Ireland with a primary goal of promoting the use of certified seed and raising seed-quality standards in the market