Feedback is being sought on the mid-term review of the National Peatlands Strategy.

Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan has today (Friday, April 30) launched a two-month public consultation.

The National Peatlands Strategy is comprised of 25 principles and 32 actions to be implemented by a range of government departments, state agencies and semi-state bodies.

Purpose of National Peatlands Strategy review

The purpose of the mid-term review is to provide a broad assessment of where the strategy currently is, what it can achieve over the next five years and, where necessary, to propose changes to the actions set out in the strategy to refocus it in line with its overall goals and the current context.

The review document has been prepared following consultation with the Peatlands Strategy Implementation Group and the Peatlands Council.

The review proposes that the actions set out in the strategy be updated into a new implementation plan, which focuses on refining outstanding actions and prioritising measurable, achievable objectives.

Minister Noonan said he believes that the implementation plan will improve the effectiveness of the strategy.

Closing date for receipt of submissions is 5:30pm on Wednesday, June 30. The mid-term review and supporting documents can be found online.

Background

As the mid-term review notes, the National Peatlands Strategy 2015-2025 has as its vision statement “to provide a long-term framework within which all of the peatlands within the state can be managed responsibly in order to optimise their social, environmental and economic contribution to the wellbeing of this and future generations”.

It sets out a cross-governmental approach to managing issues that relate to peatlands, including: compliance with relevant national and international environmental legislation and policies; climate change; forestry; water quality; flood control; nature conservation and restoration; and agriculture.

Progress reports on the strategy have been published for 2017 and for 2018/2019, and this review is being carried out in the context of those reports.