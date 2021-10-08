Four of the North’s biggest continental beef breeds have joined forces to launch a new calf show event for Northern Ireland.

Taking place on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Dungannon Farmers Mart, the 4 Breeds Calf Show is a product of talks between the NI Simmental, British Blue, Blonde and Salers Clubs.

Speaking to Agriland, David Gibson, who is helping to organise the event, said: “This is all about encouraging new young breeders into the ring. It will of course also bring out the established showers, but the calf show will pay dividends next year in the show and sale rings.

“We want to create an environment where both young and old breeders in all of the breeds feel like they can take part.

“It’s a one-day event showing young stock, which we hope will make it easier for new breeders or inexperienced exhibitor to give showing a go.

“We are thinking about the long-term future of the clubs – it’s a way of encouraging young people to come with young animals, with the hope they then bring one of those of animals on to a show or sale next year, and then start to want to promote the breeds a bit more.

“On behalf of the organisers, I would like to thank Dungannon Farmers’ market for opening on the Saturday for us.”

4 Breeds Calf Show Classes

Several classes are available to enter across each of the four breeds (Salers, Simmental, Blonde, Blue), including:

Class 1 – Bull born on or after 01/09/20 and on or before 31/12/20;

Class 2 – Heifer born on or after 01/09/20 and on or before 31/12/20;

Class 3 – Bull born on or after 01/01/21;

Class 4 – Heifer born on or after 01/01/21;

Class 5 – Pairs class. Pair of animals owned by one exhibitor and entered in any class(es) above.

Each of the above classes will offer a minimum prize of £25 for first place, £15 for second and £10 for third. Representatives from the four breeds: Brian McGartland, Blonde; Keith Nelson, Simmental; Trevor Wylie, Dungannon Farmers Mart; Anne Morrison, British Blue; and Seamus Connell, Salers

Other competitions include:

Breed Junior Championship;

Breed Senior Championship;

Young Showmanship (12 years to 16 years inclusive on day of show).

Junior and Senior Champions will pick up their club cup/shield or a cash alternative.

Young Showmanship competition

The Young Showmanship competition will be judged throughout the day from 9:00am-2:00pm in the cattle lines.

Judges will take into consideration personal presentation, tidiness of the stalls, animal presentation and ability to work in a team.

Ringcraft and showmanship skills will also be taken into account if the young person is in the ring with a calf for one of the other classes.

The closing date for entries is Friday, October 29.

