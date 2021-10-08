The board of Dairygold Co-Op has announced the appointment of Conor Galvin as CEO-designate.

Galvin will take up his new role with Dairygold from January 1 next to replace outgoing CEO Jim Woulfe who, earlier this year, announced his intention to step down from the role, leaving the business after 42 years.

Galvin (47) joined Dairygold in 2014 and over the last seven years he has held a number of positions on the co-op’s Senior Leadership Team and led the commercial growth of the post-quota dairy side of the business. Conor Galvin

Galvin began his career as country finance manager with American consumer goods business Procter & Gamble and, immediately prior to joining Dairygold, he spent around six years with Irish sales and marketing company DCC as finance director for food & beverages.

Galvin is from a rural background in Co. Westmeath and holds a Primary Degree in Science and a PhD from University College Dublin (UCD), as well as an Masters of Business Administration from the Smurfit Business School.

Announcing the appointment, Dairygold chairman John O’ Gorman said, “Conor has held key roles in the business underpinning post-quota milk expansion, while demonstrating excellent leadership and negotiation skills as well as a collaborative partnership approach.

“During his career to-date in Dairygold, he has worked closely with a range of stakeholders, both internal and external, and has a deep knowledge and understanding of the organisation, its members, suppliers, employees, customers, and business partners.”

Galvin himself commented: “I am privileged to be appointed to the CEO-designate role in Dairygold.

“I recognise the enormity of the role, the scale of the business and the challenges involved, and I look forward enthusiastically, in conjunction with the board, to leading the continuing sustainable growth and development of the business in the years ahead,” he added.

