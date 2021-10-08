The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has given strong support for an initiative announced this week for accelerated ‘wear and tear’ allowances for farm safety equipment.

The ICMSA also credited Minister of State for farm safety Martin Heydon for pushing the changes through.

Shane O’Loughlin, chairperson of the ICMSA’s Farm Business Committee, said: “Credit is due to the minister of state for the commitment and energy he has brought to the matter.

“Minister Heydon got a hold of this and pushed it through and he deserves recognition for that.

“Obviously the money involved is not significant but it’s gratifying to see politicians actually see a wrong or a defect and then proactively go after the solution and push it through,” O’Loughlin added.

The ICMSA farm business chair noted: “Farming is by far the most dangerous occupation in Ireland and, so far from being recognised and acted upon, it sometimes seems as if more pressure and more regulatory deadlines are heaped upon individual farmers.

“Anything the helps farmers that have been injured is a good thing and on behalf of ICMSA, I’d like to thank the minister for state for this small but important change.

“We think it’s essential that this is followed up with additional initiatives in the area of farm safety,” O’Loughlin concluded.

It was announced on Wednesday of this week (October 6) that Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe signed the commencement order to introduce the accelerated capital allowances for qualifying farm safety equipment, with a particular emphasis on supporting those who have suffered life-changing injuries as a result of incidents on farms.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, 42% of all fatal workplace incidents occur in the agriculture, fishing and forestry sector.

Between 2016 and 2020 there were 100 fatal incidents on farms.

Minister Heydon said that he worked with Minister Donohoe to introduce accelerated capital allowances for certain farm safety and adaptive equipment for farmers with disabilities.

