Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and his counterpart in New Zealand have signed a statement on joint cooperation in agriculture between the two countries.

New Zealand Minister for Agriculture Damien O’Connor met Minister McConalogue at Teagasc Ashtown in Dublin today (Friday, October 8).

The agreement will see officials from departments in both countries meet annually for agriculture policy dialogues. The two departments will also a develop a joint cooperation agenda based on ‘Advancing a Progressive International Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture’.

This will include joint efforts to measure and reduce biogenic methane.

“New Zealand and Ireland have a long history of positive engagement on sustainable agriculture and climate action.

“I have no doubt enhanced co-operation, particularly in the field of research partnerships, will be of benefit to farmers in both of our countries,” Minister McConalogue said.

“As farmers, as agricultural sectors and as people, Ireland and New Zealand share so many positive traits. We are deeply committed to providing a sustainable agricultural model while producing food that is exported across the globe,” he added.

Following the meeting, Minsters McConalogue and O’Connor toured the Ashtown Food Research Centre. They then moved on to Castleknock College to meet agricultural science students.

The text of the statement signed today says: “We are focused on increasing the productivity, inclusivity and resilience and our respective primary sectors.

It continues: “As agri-food exporting nations, we also share a commitment to a fair, rules-based global trading system and acknowledge the role of inclusive and progressive trade in supporting all pillars of sustainable development.”

The statement also highlights the “urgent need” to find solutions to address the impact of agriculture on the climate, water quality and biodiversity.

The action under the joint agenda will include reducing biogenic methane through the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases.

