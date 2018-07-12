Muscling in: New breed of tractor breaks cover

This tractor (pictured above) is the Amkodor 5300 – a 330hp articulated-chassis (pivot-steer) beast.

It has been popping up at recent events in Eastern Europe; it’s built in the country of Belarus.

It’s a relatively new offering from the company; Amkodor is better known for its loading shovels and telescopic handlers – among other machines.

For example, this (pictured below) is its A-308 compact loader. It’s at the smaller end of the product scale.

The entity’s loading shovels come in a range of sizes. The considerably bigger 342C4 (pictured below; in the foreground) weighs almost 12t and is home to a 155hp engine.

The company also offers a limited line-up of tracked (branded) excavators. This 3255 model (pictured below) tips the scales at 25t. A Cummins 6BTAA5.9-C178 engine (rated at 178hp) provides the necessary muscle.

The company even has self-propelled feeder wagons (diet feeders) in its dossier. For example, this CCP12 (pictured below) is one of its most recent additions.

Amkodor’s history stretches back over 91 years. During that time, it has grown into a major entity – with three main factories.

Amkodor in a nutshell

The entity was established in 1927, when JSC Amkodor – the holding company – was founded.

Initially, a production team was set up to produce children’s toys. The fledgling factory churned out sledges, strollers and bicycles – among other odds and ends.

During World War II, the plant was bombed and almost completely destroyed.

By 1951, the re-built facility was under the control of the Ministry of Road Construction and Mechanical Engineering of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) and embarked on the manufacture of road and earth-moving machinery.

Its first earth-moving machine was the KM-800. Later, production of crawler loaders, fork-lift trucks, forest machines and snow-handling equipment kicked off.

Fast forward to 2018; now the company builds a growing spectrum of machines.