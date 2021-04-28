MSD Animal Health has announced two high-level appointments in its ranks in recent weeks.

One is an external appointment, with the other being promoted up the ranks of the company.

MSD appointment

The animal health firm appointed former Agriland journalist Emma Gilsenan as its new ruminant product manager.

From a large dairy farm on the outskirts of Virginia, Co. Cavan, Emma will be responsible for the development of marketing, advertising and awareness campaigns targeted toward both vet and farmers highlighting the extensive ruminant animal health portfolio.

Upon graduating from University College Dublin (UCD) in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Dairy Business, Emma worked as a dairy technical journalist with Agriland.

Working with Agriland, Emma was responsible for publishing of a range of articles related to the Irish dairy industry. Emma also featured in various video interviews with key personnel from across the industry.

With a great passion for the agricultural industry, Emma is very involved in the management of her home dairy farm and until recently, she also worked as a grass technician with Cavan Grassland Consultancy.

Currently, Emma is completing a Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation in UCD.

The research investigates the effectiveness and management of multi-species swards at farm level. Now Emma will have to add her new role with MSD Animal Health to her list of daily tasks.

Emma said she is very excited to be joining the MSD Animal Health team and hopes to bring some of her digital expertise and knowledge of the agricultural industry to the new role.

MSD promotion

Meanwhile, Jack O’Connor has been promoted to the role of ruminant marketing manager with MSD Animal Health.

Advertisement

Formally ruminant product manager, Jack continues to move up the ranks within the industry after recently being appointed to his new role.

Hailing from Drinagh, Co Wexford, Jack graduated in 2017 from UCD with a Bachelor’s degree in Food and Agri-business Management.

When not playing hurling for his club or county, Jack farms with his uncle James and cousin Patrick on their dairy farm in Piercestown, Co. Wexford.

After an internship with MSD Animal Health in 2016, Jack landed the role as a trade sales and marketing associate in September 2017.

In 2018, he was promoted to ruminant product manager and at the same time John Heslin was appointed ruminant product manager after he joined MSD Animal Health coming from Teagasc Grange.

Together, they have played an integral part in raising the awareness around animal health and the use of vaccines in Irish dairy, beef & sheep farms. During that time, they were responsible for the successful Prevention For Profit competition that ran in 2018.

Promoted in January, Jack will now be responsible for the full range of products in the ruminant animal health portfolio and he is very excited about his new aventure.

Commenting on this recent promotion, Jack said:

“I’m very excited about the new role and the challenges that it will bring. There are many headwinds facing the industry at the minute such as antimicrobial resistance, climate change and the availability of skilled labour.

“We will endeavour to leverage the wide range of products and technology services that the company has to offer for both vet and farmer, to help navigate through these on-coming challenges.”