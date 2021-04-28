The final application figures for the Dairy Beef Calf pilot programme “shows scope” for integration between the dairy and beef sectors.

That’s according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), which was responding to the fact that 8,185 applications were received by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for the programme.

The association welcomed that outcome, with its Livestock Committee chairperson Des Morrison claiming that arguments for greater integration of the dairy and beef sectors have been “fully vindicated” by the application figures.

He commented that the number of applicants was even more impressive “in light of the modest payments involved”.

“We have long argued that there was a need for a scheme that bridges both sectors and moves the integration process up a gear,” Morrison said.

He added: “We know that the amounts are very modest at a maximum of €400 per farmer and the ICMSA is proposing that if there are surplus funds available under the scheme, the level of payment per head should be increased to utilise the full budget available.

The ICMSA livestock chair argued that the “real encouragement” was the recognition of a common interest between dairy and beef farmers to produce “a better quality beef calf”.

“We have always maintained that both sectors and, indeed, the national economy will benefit from this initiative which should be developed and enhanced in future years.”

Morrison concluded: “There is a need for greater integration of the dairy and beef sectors and ICMSA will continue to advocate for a more comprehensive scheme in the future.”

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 27), the department confirmed to Agriland that 8,185 applications had been received.

In terms of where the most applications came from, Co. Cork accounted for easily the most submissions, with 1,566 – the only county with over 1,000 submissions and almost twice as many as the next county.

In a distant second place is Co. Tipperary, which accounted for 830 applications. Finally, rounding off the three counties with the most applications is Co. Limerick with 566 submissions.

The programme closed for applications at midnight on Monday.