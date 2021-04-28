More than 98,000 people are currently waiting to sit their driving test, contributing to a 25-week backlog, while 54,000 are waiting to complete their driver-theory test.

That is according to information received by the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

Aontú leader and Meath West TD, Peadar Tóibín, has called on the government to address the backlog, which he described as “staggering” and damaging to rural Ireland.

“One constituent I spoke to hasn’t received a date for her driving test despite booking it in September 2020.

“When she tried to find out more, she was told she would be lucky to receive a test date by the end of 2021.

“Another constituent I spoke to booked his theory test in October 2020, and has seen it cancelled no less than four times, with the latest theory test date set for June 2021,” said Deputy Tóibín.

Waiting time for driving test

The average wait time for a test in 2020 was six weeks, but that has jumped to 25 weeks in 2021.

Deputy Tóibín added: “The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has stated that the existing six-month backlog may not be cleared until 2022.

“That is without even factoring in the thousands who will apply in the coming weeks and months – joining the back of a very long queue.”

Backlog hurting rural communities

“This, of course, particularly hurts rural communities where public transport routes are nowhere near what they should be,” he continued.

“In large swathes of rural Ireland, the only means of transportation is by car. Because of government policies, this mode of transport is heavily delayed.”

This, he said, will have a damaging impact on communities, businesses and families in these areas.

“In Dublin, this isn’t an issue because of public transport. Yet, when you go outside Dublin, the cost of this government policy is laid bare,” he concluded.