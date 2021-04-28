A 4×4 which was towing a tractor secured to a trailer was stopped by members of An Garda Síochána – and subsequently seized, with court proceedings to follow.

The vehicle was stopped on the M1 motorway by members of An Garda Síochána’s Dundalk Roads Policing Unit (RPU) earlier this week.

Seized vehicles

Taking to social media yesterday (Tuesday, April 27), local Gardaí said:

“Dundalk RPU observed this jeep and trailer on the M1. That's Weight Too Much!



— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 27, 2021

“Vehicles seized and proceedings to follow,” the tweet concluded.

RSA stance

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), all vehicles should have a plate stating its towing capacity.

It is illegal to exceed the stated towing capacity, which is the maximum weight the vehicle can draw.

Regarding the licence needed, a standard “B” car driving licence is sufficient to tow a trailer whose DGVW is no more than 750kg or, should the trailer’s DGVW be more than 750kg, if the combined weight of the vehicle and trailer does not exceed 3,500kg.

Meanwhile, a “BE” licences is sufficient to tow a trailer whose DGVW is no more than 3,500kg or, should the trailer’s DGVW be above this, if the combined weight of the vehicle and trailer does not exceed 7,000kg.