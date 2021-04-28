Taaffe Auctions hosted the on-farm dispersal sale of the Lisfort herd, on Saturday (April 24) for the herd’s owner Martin Larkin, Ballymanangh, Craughwell, Co. Galway.

The sale consisted of 66 lots, with this spring-calving British Friesian herd achieving an average yield of 7,085kg at 4.09% fat and 3.66% protein, achieving 549kg of milk solids.

Lisfort herd dispersal sale – auctioneer

To gain some insight into the sale of the Lisfort herd, Agriland caught up with the auctioneer Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions.

Commenting on the sale Michael stated: ”We had an excellent sale, with the demand for quality stock continuing.

”The sale drew online bidders from Cork to Donegal, with cows being sold to all parts of Ireland. The sale for the herd averaged 2,623gns for the 66 lots that were on offer.” One gns is equivalent to £1.05 or €1.16.

”The herd had a blend of British Friesian and high economic breeding index (EBI) Friesian, bred for fertility and producing milking off grass,” Taaffe added.

”The 3,000gns mark was broken six times with a top price of 3,440gns. This was paid for a calved heifer milking 31L with EBI €167.”

Carrigallen Mart dairy sale

Also on Saturday (April 24) Carrigallen mart held its dairy sale with 53 lots on offer at the Co. Leitrim-based mart.

The sale was mainly made up of cows/heifers freshly calved and in milk, with a small number of maiden heifers also on offer.

Commenting on the sale to Agriland , manager Helen Kells stated: ”We had a great sale on Saturday with quality stock in milk being in the highest demand.

”Top price of the day was €2,670, with first and second calvers making from €2,120 to €2,670.

”Third and fourth calvers made from €1,630 to €2,380 and maiden heifers made from €660 to €800.”