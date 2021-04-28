With cull cow factory prices rising week-on-week, it is leaving the dry cow trade at marts in an even better position than what it was a fortnight ago.

The R-grade cow is now attracting quotes of up to €3.80/kg, while the O-grades are hitting the €3.60/kg in some factories – therefore the beef cows with flesh to match these grades, are currently meeting a strong demand at marts.

Denis O’Rourke, auctioneer at Ballymahon Mart, stated that the cull cow met a fantastic trade last week at marts.

In terms of the prices, quality cull cows from the suckler herd were easily achieving prices of €1.75/kg up to €2.10/kg and higher on many occasions.

In terms of the store cattle trade, quality lots are meeting some quality prices over recent days.

The general consensus from speaking with farmers looking at cattle selling in marts over the past few weeks is that the ‘plainer’ store heifers or bullocks are receiving some strong prices due to ‘grass cattle’ demand – which in a way is a positive for the farmer selling these stores.

Looking at some of the prices paid last week, the quality continental store bullock or heifer (400-600kg) was fit to make from €2.25/kg up to €2.50-2.60/kg – all depending on the level of online bidding competition.

Angus and Hereford store cattle are continuing to make over €2.00/kg on more occasions.

This week Agriland takes a look at recent sales held at Ennis and Roscommon Marts.

Cull cow prices at Ennis Mart

There was a large entry of cows at Ennis Mart last Thursday (April 22) with almost 300 head on offer and nearly 200 head of heifers.

Commenting on the sale of cows, manager, Martin McNamara stated:

“Some great cull cows on Thursday, with many of these having good flesh and these were well appreciated by the buyers.

“Overall, there was a great trade for the beef cow.”

It seemed to be a mixed scenario in terms of the trade for heifers last week, as Martin stated:

“Heifer quality was somewhat more variable on Thursday, but quality lots still attracted very strong prices.

“A number of aged bulls on offer also and these met a strong trade and averaged €1.90/kg with a top call of €2,120 or €1.87/kg for a Charolais weighing 1,130kg.

Sample heifer prices:

Saler: 700kg – €1,580 or €2.25/kg;

Angus: 655kg – €1,500 or €2.29/kg;

Charolais: 640kg – €1,550 or €2.42/kg;

Limousin: 635kg – €1,900 or €2.99/kg;

Charolais: 600kg – €1,500 or €2.50/kg;

Charolais: 570kg – €1,410 or €2.47/kg;

Charolais: 545kg – €1,400 or €2.56/kg;

Hereford: 532kg – €1,110 or €2.08/kg;

Limousin: 465kg – €1,240 or €2.66/kg;

Angus: 397kg – €960 or €2.42/kg.

Sample cull cow prices:

Limousin: 935kg – €2,190 or €2.34/kg;

Simmental: 930kg – €2,140 or €2.30/kg;

Limousin: 885kg – €2,020 or €2.28/kg;

Limousin: 790kg – €1,890 or €2.39/kg;

Friesian: 765kg – €1,340 or €1.75/kg;

Charolais: 715kg – €1,770 or €2.47/kg;

Friesian: 695kg – €1,200 or €1.73/kg;

Limousin: 690kg – €1,630 or €2.36/kg;

Friesian: 675kg – €1,140 or €1.69/kg;

Limousin: 620kg – €1,540 or €2.48/kg.

Roscommon Mart

There was a good entry of top-quality stock on offer at last Friday’s sale (April 23) with a lively trade for all classes, according to the mart’s manager, Maura Quigley.

Starting with the dry cows, Maura explained:

“There was good demand for dry cows with lots averaging from €1.83/kg up to €2.19/kg alongside a full clearance of lots achieved.”

Top dry cow prices:

Simmental: 770kg – €1,650 or €2.14/kg;

Charolais: 770kg – €1,580 or €2.05/kg;

Limousin: 710kg – €1,500 or €2.11/kg;

Limousin: 705kg – €1,550 or €2.19/kg;

Limousin: 675kg – €1,470 or €2.17/kg;

Angus: 650kg – €1,330 or €2.04/kg;

Simmental: 640kg – €1,290 or €2.01/kg;

Simmental: 620kg – €1,240 or €2.00/kg;

Belgian Blue: 580kg – €1,190 or €2.05/kg;

Limousin: 610kg – €1,160 or €1.90/kg;

Limousin: 480kg – €950 or €1.97/kg.

Maura highlighted that heifer numbers were small this week due to a special sale of heifers planned for Friday, April 30.

She added: “Heifer prices ranged from an average of €2.32/kg up to €2.55/kg.

Top heifer prices:

Charolais: 600kg – €1,440 or €2.40/kg;

Limousin: 535kg – €1,250 or €2.33/kg;

Charolais: 530kg – €1,300 or €2.45/kg;

Charolais: 530kg – €1,190 or €2.24/kg;

Charolais: 525kg – €1,250 or €2.38/kg;

Limousin: 480kg – €1,210 or €2.52/kg;

Angus: 452kg – €1,080 or €2.38/kg;

Angus: 383kg – €920 or €2.40/kg;

Limousin: 340kg – €850 or €2.50/kg;

Limousin: 265kg – €650 or €2.45/kg.

Speaking about the bullock trade, Maura said: “Bullock prices ranged from an average of €2.52/kg up to €3.22/kg.

Top bullock prices:

Limousin: 755kg – €1,830 or €2.42/kg;

Angus: 700kg – €1,720 or €2.45/kg;

Charolais: 695kg – €1,830 or €2.63/kg;

Limousin: 685kg – €1,810 or €2.64/kg;

Simmental: 645kg – €1,600 or €2.48/kg;

Charolais: 572kg – €1,470 or €2.56/kg;

Angus: 570kg – €1,440 or €2.52/kg;

Limousin: 510kg – €1,540 or €3.01/kg;

Charolais: 462kg – €1,440 or €3.11/kg;

Charolais: 440kg – €1,360 or €3.09/kg.