Mohill Agricultural Show will not take place this year and has instead been postponed until 2022, according to the show’s organisers.

The decision was made following a recommendation from the Irish Shows Association (ISA), the show organisers said.

Based near the town of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, the show – held in August during normal times – runs a variety of pedigree and non-pedigree cattle and sheep classes, as well as competitions for horses, ponies, goats and poultry. The show also has a vintage section and a range of other contests.

In a statement today (Tuesday, April 27) the show-runners said:

“Following a recommendation from the Irish Shows Association , Mohill Agricultural Show will not take place this August.

“The committee acknowledges all those who have maintained the tradition of show day in our community and in particular all our generous sponsors, local and national, who loyally supported us over the years, all who put necessary resources at our disposal for the event, all our efficient and hard-working stewards and

of course our loyal exhibitors and patrons.

“Our deep gratitude goes to all our local frontline workers and all who worked in their businesses over the past year to provide essential services to the community and we urge all to support our sponsors and local businesses in the days and weeks ahead.

“The committee now looks forward to hosting show day 2022 on Sunday August 21.

“Until then keep safe and take care,” the show organisers concluded.