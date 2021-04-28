Clogher Valley Show has become the latest Northern Ireland agricultural show to cancel for 2021.

A statement made by the show’s organisers read: “The Clogher Valley Agricultural Society has reluctantly announced that the 2021 show has been cancelled.

“As a society, we feel it would be impossible to keep all our supporters safe due to the ongoing pandemic.

Clogher Valley show organisers thank supporters

The organisers add: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributes to the success of our show each year namely:

Sponsors;

Exhibitors;

Visitors;

Field Owners;

Volunteers;

and all other faithful supporters.”

The statement added that a date has already been set for next year’s show, which will take place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Will any shows go ahead this year?

So far this year, 12 of Northern Ireland’s 16 agricultural shows have been cancelled, including Killyleagh, Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh, Saintfield, Ballymena, Newry, Omagh, Castlewellan, Limavady and Antrim.

This year’s Balmoral Show has been rescheduled for September 22-25, followed by the Rare Breed Survival Trust show on August 14 and Royal Ulster Winter Fair on December 14, which are still scheduled to go ahead.

Fermanagh County Show also remains set to take place on August 3-4.