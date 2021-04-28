The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has welcomed the news of the approval of the post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK, and stated that its “faithful implementation is essential”.

In a statement on Twitter she said:

“The TCA [Trade and Cooperation Agreement] marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK. I warmly welcome the @Europarl_EN vote in favour of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.



The TCA marks the foundation of a strong and close partnership with the UK. Faithful implementation is essential. pic.twitter.com/aTU7cOB5Ck— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 28, 2021

“Faithful implementation is essential.”

The trade deal was approved by MEPs following a debate held yesterday (April 27), with 660 voting in favour of the deal, five against the deal, and 32 abstentions.

This consent vote means that the treaty can now be formally ratified by the European Union.

Advertisement

European Council president Charles Michel said:

“I warmly welcome the results of the vote by the European Parliament on the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement. It marks a major step forward in EU-UK relations and opens a new era.

“The EU will continue to work constructively with the UK as an important friend and partner.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals.

“Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more global Britain.”