Motorcyclist killed in road collision involving tractor

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor yesterday evening, Saturday, May 25.

The incident took place at Balrath Cross, Kells, Co. Meath, where, at approximately 4:10pm, Gardaí were called to the scene of a road traffic collision.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a tractor. The driver of the motorcycle – a 26-year-old man – was seriously injured and was removed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

He passed away in the early hours of this morning. The driver of the tractor, a man aged 19, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators were at the scene and carried out an investigation.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

Gardaí in Kells are appealing for any persons who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them.

Kells Garda Station can be reached by phone on: 046 – 9280820; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.

Tragic incident in Cork

The incident follows the news last week that a man was killed in a tractor accident in Co. Cork.

It is understood that the man, who was aged in his 50s, was working in a field when the accident occurred on Wednesday, May 15; he suffered fatal injuries as a result.

The man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Gardaí in Fermoy were called in to investigate the incident, which took place in the vicinity of Glenville.