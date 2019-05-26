Motorcyclist killed in road collision involving tractor
Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor yesterday evening, Saturday, May 25.
The incident took place at Balrath Cross, Kells, Co. Meath, where, at approximately 4:10pm, Gardaí were called to the scene of a road traffic collision.
He passed away in the early hours of this morning. The driver of the tractor, a man aged 19, was uninjured.
Garda forensic collision investigators were at the scene and carried out an investigation.
The road was closed but has since reopened.
Gardaí in Kells are appealing for any persons who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them.
Kells Garda Station can be reached by phone on: 046 – 9280820; the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800-666-111; or any Garda station.
Tragic incident in Cork
The incident follows the news last week that a man was killed in a tractor accident in Co. Cork.
It is understood that the man, who was aged in his 50s, was working in a field when the accident occurred on Wednesday, May 15; he suffered fatal injuries as a result.
The man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Emergency services also attended the scene.