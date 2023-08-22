An Garda Síochána has confirmed that there has been an increase in the number of tractors reported stolen in the first eight months of this year compared to corresponding figures for 2022.

A number of active investigations are currently ongoing throughout the country in relation to reported tractor thefts which according to Gardaí have climbed to 24 between January to August 10.

This compares to 17 tractors reported stolen between January, 1 to August 10 last year.

Sergeant John FitzPatrick, crime prevention officer with an Garda Síochána, said farmers should be constantly aware that “thieves are opportunists”.

“When farmers are busy security can slip down their list of priorities but if farmers were to ask themselves ‘can I afford to lose this tractor’ and the answer is no – then they can see why it is important to have good, practical day to day, crime prevention habits in place.

“There are a number of practical steps that farmers can take to protect their tractors – from making sure they have GPS devices fitted to security marking them,” Sergeant FitzPatrick added.

He also highlighted that because farms can be spread out or in isolated areas it is also vital for farmers to restrict access to their farmyard, install gates and keep gates locked when possible.

It is also a good idea, according to Gardaí, for farmers to consider installing an alarm or CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of their farm house.

Earlier this month the Irish insurance group, FBD Holdings, highlighted that average tractor premiums had increased by 8.8% in the first half of this year “due to a higher proportion of newer tractors, increasing value of existing tractors and inflation in the cost of motor damage claims”.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) there were slightly more imported tractors licensed for the first time in July than new vehicles.

Latest statistics show that 259 “used” vehicles were licensed in July compared to 242 new tractors in July.

This compared to 171 new vehicles licensed for the first time during June,

But overall between January to July this year, there have been more new vehicles licensed for the first time, than used tractors.

There were 1,680 new tractors licensed compared to 1,644 used vehicles.