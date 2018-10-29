More milk and milk solids from grass-clover swards – but TMR diets lead the way

Results of a recent research trial undertaken by Teagasc researchers in Moorepark, Co. Cork, were presented at the Grass-Fed Dairy Conference on Thursday (October 25).

The objective of the study was to compare milk yield (kg) and milk solids yield (kg) from grass-only swards, grass-clover swards and a total mixed ration (TMR) diet.

The trial entailed: a grass-only sward, receiving 250kg/ha of nitrogen; a grass-clover sward (annual clover content of 24%), receiving 250kg/ha of N; and a confinement treatment on a TMR diet. The grazing treatments were stocked at 2.74LU/ha and the work was carried out over two years (2015 and 2016).

Results

As part of the trial, cows were balanced for lactation number and calving date and a number of interesting results were produced.

The researchers found the TMR treatment had significantly greater daily milk yield and milk solids yield compared to the grass-only and grass-clover treatments.

However, no economic analysis has been carried out on the production differences (outlined below) to suggest that the additional production would justify investment in concrete.

When the grass-clover and grass-only treatments were compared, the grass-clover treatment was found to have significantly greater milk yield and milk solids compared to the grass-only treatment. This was particularly the case from June until the end of lactation.

The study found that clover inclusion in the diet increased cumulative milk yield by 588kg/cow and milk solids yield by 41kg/cow compared to the grass-only treatment.

However, in terms of herbage production, no significant difference was observed between the grass-only (13.84t/ha) and the grass-clover (13.95t/ha) treatments.

Conclusions

From the study, the researchers concluded that the feeding system had a significant effect on milk and milk solids yield, with the TMR treatment having the greatest impact on production.