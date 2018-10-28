Diary date: National Beef Conference to take place next week

‘Adressing the Challenges‘ is the theme for this year’s Teagasc National Beef Conference, which will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel, Co. Offaly, on Tuesday, October 30.

The first session titled – ‘Supporting Innovation in Beef Farming‘ – will look at the areas of animal health, breeding and contract heifer rearing.

The specific topics covered in the first session will include: the pilot IBR control programme on suckler demonstration farms; how farmers can use the new Dairy Calf-to-Beef Index to boost profitability; and the possibility of contract heifer rearing to increase margins.

The second session titled – ‘Challenges and Opportunities within Beef Farming‘ – will cover the issue of anthelmintic resistance and the importance of grass variety selection.

A panel of beef farmers will also share their experiences of how they coped with the extreme weather events of 2018 and the effect it will have on their plans going forward.

Event speakers

Speakers for the opening session will include: Dr. Maria Guelbenzu, Animal Health Ireland (AHI); Dr. Donagh Berry, Teagasc; Dr. Andrew Cromie, ICBF; and Tom Coll, Teagasc.

The afternoon session will include presentations from: Dr. Orla Keane, Teagasc; and Nicky Byrne, Teagasc. In addition, Teagasc’s Alan Dillion will speak along with the panel of farmers.

A panel discussion will take place after each session and the event – which is free – will begin at 3:00pm. Refreshments will be provided on the day and farmers and all involved in the industry are welcome to attend.