Mooted EU package could see €30 million for dairy private storage

The European Commission could be set to approve an Aids to Private Storage (APS) scheme of up to €30 million for dairy produce as part of its touted €80 million aid package, AgriLand understands.

Broken into storage for skim milk powder (SMP), butter and cheese, the dairy package would comprise storage for a total of 330,000t of dairy produce, according to market sources.

This storage would range in length from two months up to seven months, it is believed, for dairy produce across the union.

Advertisement SMP – 90,000t, over a three to seven-month period, worth €6 million;

Butter – 140,000t, over a three to seven-month period, worth €14 million; and

Cheese – 100,000t, over a two to seven-month period, worth €10 million. This would be broken into:

It is also understood that private storage aid facilities will be put in place for beef steaks and lamb also.

The APS is understood to be part of a commission aid package for the European agricultural sector in light of the disruption brought on by Covid-19.

While industry sources, as well as farm organisation leaders, have welcomed the touted APS supports, they have expressed misgivings over the size of the funding package – cautioning that such a figure will be “ineffective” in tackling the Covid-19 impact.