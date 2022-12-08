According to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), 31 MLAs attended this week’s COP27 climate change debate, hosted by the organisation at Stormont.

It has also been confirmed that the farming body will be strategically involved in the development of a new sustainability body, which will coordinate agriculture’s response to the climate change targets, agreed for Northern Ireland earlier this year.

UFU president David Brown attended this week’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair. He told Agriland: “We are now seeing farming industries in countries around the world actively responding to climate change targets.

“It is vitally important for farming in Northern Ireland to take a proactive stance on this crucially important matter.

“Farmers are at the forefront of a changing climate and it’s in everyone’s best interest to mitigate and adapt our farm businesses to address this global challenge as it affects every person on this planet.

“It was extremely positive to see so many political representatives in attendance at our climate change event at Stormont.”

Climate change

According to the UFU president, agriculture now recognises that the industry is a key source of emissions.

“But it’s vital that a balance is struck between reducing emissions and feeding people,” he continued.

“This is a massive challenge for famers and the whole of society, especially when local food production is already under severe pressure due to rising energy costs coupled with workforce shortages.”

He explained that in particular, the poultry, and fruit and vegetable sectors are under serious strain with UK supply issues being reported.

“It’s vital that the urgency of protecting local food security and our local agri-food sector is recognised during climate discussions,” Browne added.

“We’re all on this journey towards net zero and farmers are committed to reducing emissions while feeding a growing population with high-quality food produced to the highest standards.”

According to the UFU, farmers will play their part in reducing emissions while helping to feed the world.

Primary producers will also help to meet climate change targets while, at the same time, providing food produced to high environmental and animal health and welfare standards.

The union is currently involved with farming industry partners to deliver a major ruminant genetics programme.

In addition, the organisation said it is also working closely the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and Queen’s University Belfast to help decarbonise Northern Ireland’s energy sector.