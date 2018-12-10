Mixed farm gives opportunity for local Galway landowners to extend existing holding

Currently on the market is an excellent opportunity for local landowners to extend their existing farm with the whole or separate purchase of six lots at Cornaron East, Inverin, Galway.

Inverin is a Gaeltacht village located between Spiddal and Costelloe and the village is reached from the city of Galway by the R336 road. It is also serviced by Bus Eireann route 424.

For any football enthusiast, every year in Inverin on St. Stephen’s Day, the Gaelic Association Club holds a football tournament.

The property is located along the coastal road 7.5km from Spiddal village and just 3.5km past Siopa an Pobail on the right-hand side.

According to Martin O’Connor of DNG Martin O’Connor Auctioneers and Valuers, the “property is a fragmented farm which was well looked after by the present owners”.

“It gives a good chance to new entrants and adjoining holders to purchase extra land.”

Lots for sale

Lot 1 has an asking price of €20,000. According to the estate agents, Lot 1 is an “exceptional lot which, without doubt, must be the best field in Inverin”.

It comprises: Plot 1 – TBC;

Plot 2 – 1.18ac; and

A small shed.

Lot 2 has an asking price of €10,000. It totals 0.66ac and is located on a main road, which is ideal for a site.

Lot 3 has an asking price of €5,000. It is 0.76ac and it is located on a bog road on the right-hand side to the rear of a neighbours field.

Lot 4 has an asking price of €5,000. However, the acreage has yet to be confirmed, although so far it is a fenced-off section of bog on top of a hill.

Lot 5 has an asking price of €10,000, with the acreage yet to be confirmed. It is commonage land.

Lot 6 has an asking price of €20,000. It is a selection of fields on the left-hand side of bog road and provides good grazing land. There is a small shed which would be ideal for use as a stable.

The area itself is sectioned off by stone walls and gates throughout.

All of the lots are described as well-maintained land. For those interested who may also have a housing need, some of the lots offer site potential.

According to Martin O’Connor, the “property is ideal for a hobby farmer”.