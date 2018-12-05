Extensive 98ac residential farm with well-maintained outbuildings

An extensive 98ac farm, Ashdene, is new to the market at 48 Loughabin Road, Dunloy, Ballymena, Co. Antrim. The holding includes a residence, a farmyard, outbuildings, and land.

The sale is on the behalf of The Estate of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Stewart.

The property is located approximately: 5.5 miles from Ballymoney; 14 miles from Ballymena; and close to the main A26 Carriageway to Belfast and Coleraine.

Ballymoney, a small town, plays host to the annual Ballymoney Show – one of the oldest agricultural shows in Northern Ireland.

The residence

The house is a well-presented, substantial period residence and is in good decorative order.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall; a living room with a tiled fireplace; a lounge with a tiled fireplace; a kitchen; a breakfast room; a utility room; a pantry; and understairs storage.

The first floor comprises: a split level landing; four bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

Outside the house is a mostly laid to lawn. Additional amenities include electricity, oil-fired central heating and mains water supply.

The farmyard and outbuildings

According to the estate agents, JA McClelland, the outbuildings have been well maintained and are set around spacious concrete yards.

Additional buildings include:

A covered silo;

A general purpose store which contains the oil tank for the dwelling;

A round roof shed;

A wooden slatted sheep shed;

An open front cattle shed with a covered feed area;

An 18-cubicle cattle shed divided into pens with a feeding passage;

cattle shed divided into pens with a feeding passage; A collecting pen and cattle crush; and

Sheep pens together with a dipper and race.

The lands

The area comprises 86.62ac of mostly arable land and is suitable for cutting and grazing; 11.45ac are of moss.

The fields are in good heart and all are currently laid to grass, according to the agents. The fields are fenced for stock with a mains water supply.

There is road frontage to Loughabin Road, as well as access off a shared hardcore laneway leading to the main dwelling and farmyard – which intersects the holding.

The guide price for the property is £1,050,000; however, it is for sale in one or more lots.

Further information and contact details can be found on the JA McClelland website.