Change afoot at Fendt’s top table

The supervisory board of AGCO GmbH (Fendt) Marktoberdorf has selected Rob Smith, senior vice president and general manager of AGCO Region EME (Europe and Middle East), as its next chairman as of January 2019.

The outgoing chairman of the supervisory board, Martin H Richenhagen (pictured above), chairman, president and CEO of the US parent group AGCO Corporation, will remain a member of the supervisory board at the German AGCO GmbH.

Martin H Richenhagen explained: “After 14 years as chairman of the supervisory board at AGCO GmbH Marktoberdorf, I am delighted to hand over the reins to our head of AGCO Europe Rob Smith (pictured below).

“I have every confidence that he will continue to promote the successful growth of the Fendt brand and the German AGCO sites, with the full support of the supervisory board, executive management and the entire workforce.”

In 2005, AGCO employed around 2,500 people at its two sites (Marktoberdorf and Asbach-Baumenheim), who built and sold approximately 11,000 tractors.

16,800 Fendt tractors

Now, at the end of 2018, AGCO has six sites in Germany (Marktoberdorf, Asbach-Baumenheim, Waldstetten, Feucht, Hohenmolsen and Wolfenbuttel) with a 5,500-strong workforce, producing machinery as well, of course, as tractors.

In 2018, it produced 16,800 Fendt tractors.

Recently, AGCO claimed that it’s on course to meet its strategic goal of selling around 20,000 Fendt tractors by 2020.