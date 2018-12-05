Status Yellow wind warning issued for 10 counties

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for 10 counties for tomorrow night with gusts of up to 110kph expected.

The national meteorological office issued the warning today (Wednesday, December 5) at 12:00pm. The warning will come into effect from 10:00pm tomorrow night until 9:00pm on Friday morning.

The caution will affect counties: Kerry; Limerick; Clare; Galway; Roscommon; Mayo; Sligo; Leitrim; Cavan; and Donegal.

South-west winds will reach mean wind speeds between 55kph to 65kph with gusts of 90kph to 110kph anticipated.

Winds will be strongest near coasts where these limits may be exceeded for a short period later on Thursday night, Met Eireann warns.

Ahead of the warning, today will be mostly dull, misty or cloudy with just a few bright or sunny spells breaking through at times.

There will be outbreaks of showery rain but it will become drier this afternoon with just patchy rain.

Top temperatures will reach 6° to 12°, with it expected to be coolest in the north. Winds will be light southerly or variable.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and misty with just patchy drizzle at first. However, after midnight a spell of persistent rain will push into the west and spread country wide by morning.

Southerly winds will be light at first but winds increase fresh and gusty as rain spreads eastwards. Lowest temperatures will be 5° or 6° in the north at first, but generally lowest temperatures will be around 7° to 11°.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy, misty day with outbreaks of rain, persistent at first but easing during the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells developing in the north-west and north.

Winds will be fresh south-west and moderate for a time in the afternoon.

However, winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty as a further spell of heavy rain will push into the south-west during the afternoon and spread northeastwards during the evening.