‘Emerging Leaders’ programme unveiled by the ASA

A development programme aiming to enhance critical leadership skills and behaviours of Irish agri-food industry professionals was launched by the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) today (Wednesday, December 5).

The Emerging Leaders programme aims to enhance and fast-track the competencies of individuals in management positions who will become future leaders in the industry, according to the organisation.

The programme was developed by the ASA in conjunction with HPC Global, which specialises in behavioural change, corporate leadership and management development programmes.

It has also been subsidised by Macra Agricultural Skillnet in order to significantly reduce the cost for participants.

Advertisement

“The Role of a Leader” – participants will learn how to select an appropriate leadership style, the difference between leading and managing and helping others to understand how vision and purpose relates to their work;

“Personal Effectiveness” – participants will learn how to manage their time efficiently, how to deal effectively with disturbances and distractions and how to delegate;

“Managing Performance” – participants will learn how to effectively give and take feedback, apply techniques to recognise and motivate others and use a structured approach to deal with non-performance and under-performance. The initiative, aimed at individuals in management positions, will include three modules which will focus on:

Participants will also take part in a pre-programme self-assessment, briefing with line managers and an ‘Insights Discovery’ – a self-awareness tool built to help people understand themselves, understand others and make the most of the relationships that affect them at work.

Registration is currently open to current ASA members and will be taken on a first-come first-serve basis.