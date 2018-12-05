Auction report: Tractors and trimmers come under the hammer

An on-site auction, which took place on November 3, 2018, at West Corner Farm, Dairy Drove, Thorney, Cambridgeshire (England), brought a wide selection of machinery under the hammer.

Besides an array of vintage and classic tractors, the auction attracted a variety of implements and other farm machinery from the area.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

The auctioneers, Brown & Co of Peterborough, did not charge a buyers’ premium.

Prices are in sterling and are subject to VAT at the local rate of 20% (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.