Discounts and discussions at Ballyjamesduff Mart open evening

Ballyjamesduff Co-Operative Livestock Mart is set to play host to an open evening to mark 50 years in business. The event titled ‘Breeding and Building for the Future’ will take place this Thursday, December 4.

The event will kick off at 3:00pm in the store and – to mark the event – there will be a number of promotions, discounts and giveaways.

There will be product representatives in attendance offering technical advice on the products that the store has on offer.

For the children, Santa Clause has also promised that he will be making a visit on the evening.

At 8:00pm, a public discussion will be held in the bullock ring in the mart. The theme of the discussion will be ‘The Implication of Brexit and CAP Reform’.

It will be delivered by the First Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, and this will be followed by a question and answers session.

Also present will be: Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation;

Brendan Smith, former Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine;

Ray Doyle, the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society’s (ICOS’s) livestock services executive;

Edmund Graham, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) national beef chairman;

Joe Healy, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) president;

Damien O’Reilly from RTE;

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, Ballyjamesduff Mart’s manager, John Telvin, explained why farmers should attend.

“There will be good offers in the store with discounts on diesel, dosing, gates and equipment. Also, the information evening will help farmers gain a better understanding of Brexit and the upcoming CAP reform.”