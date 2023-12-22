Dog owners across the country have been urged to be responsible with their pet during the upcoming Christmas season.

The reminder has come from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The ministers have today (Friday, December 22) launched a responsible dog ownership leaflet, which outlines the legal obligations for dog owners.

The leaflet, written in consultation with charities and stakeholders, will be distributed to to local authority dog control services, veterinary practices and animal welfare charities.

It is also available online on the Government of Ireland website.

Dog ownership

Under legislation, dog owners are required to provide appropriate care for their pet which should have a licence and be microchipped and registered on an approved database.

Dogs must be kept “under effectual control” when in public places and wear a collar or harness with its owner’s contact details.

Advertisement

In a public place, dogs which are listed in the “restricted breeds” list must be muzzled and kept on a strong chain or leash by a person aged over 16 who is capable of controlling the animal.

In November, Minister Humphreys signed new regulations that increased on-the-spot fines for offences under the Control of Dogs Act from €100 to €300.

The minister announced the establishment of a €2 million fund to upgrade local authority dog shelter facilities and vehicles nationwide.

Funding has been secured for a large scale responsible dog ownership campaign during 2024.

A high-level stakeholder group will consider wider issues such as expanding the list of restricted breeds. This is in light of a series of recent incidents involving dog attacks.

Christmas

Minister Humphreys has today urged families and individuals to carefully consider all the implications of taking on a new pet.

“It may sound like a cliche at this stage but it rings true – a dog is for life not just for Christmas.

Advertisement

“Dogs can bring so much joy to families and particularly children. But we should never take them for granted,” she said.

“I am encouraging anyone who is thinking of getting a dog this Christmas to remember they are a long-term commitment.

“And if you own a dog, you must be responsible for him or her, look after them and also consider the costs that are involved,” the minister added.

Humphreys noted that pounds and shelters are under pressure not just at Christmas but all year round.

“Please speak to the staff at your local shelter or pound, they are best placed to provide you with the information you need,” she said. Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys at the Dogs Trust headquarters in Dublin

Minister McConalogue added that “dogs can be wonderful companions, enriching our lives in many ways but dog ownership is also a significant commitment”.

“Dogs can live for many years, during which time a responsible owner will need to devote time to taking care of their pet, providing for all their needs, and will spend substantial sums of money over the years on feed, veterinary costs, dog licensing, microchipping and other expenses.

“Anyone intending on getting a dog needs to be sure they can give their pet the care it deserves,” he said.