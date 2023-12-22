The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is recruiting and redeploying veterinary and technical resources ahead of new UK agri-food export rules next month.

From January 31, 2024, the UK government has confirmed that the following requirements will apply for exports of agri-food goods from the European Union, including Ireland, to Britain:

Prenotification of imports on the UK’s sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) import system will apply to all Irish SPS goods exported to Britain and via the landbridge with the EU;

Export health certification must be provided for goods categorised as medium risk by the UK, including meat products; dairy products such as infant formula and products made from raw milk; table eggs and animal feeding stuffs which include animal by-products.

Ahead of the new regulations coming into force Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that his department is implementing “a comprehensive staff resourcing plan to support export certification”.

Export rules

In response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, the minister said that DAFM continues to support all stakeholders in the agri-food supply chain, including farmers, “in preparing to meet these changes to the trading environment”.

DAFM has carried out “a comprehensive assessment of new UK requirements”, including the revision of certification business processes for each commodity.

He added that the department is engaging with UK authorities “at technical and strategic level to get clarity on UK approach”.

DAFM

DAFM officials have updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for certification based on new UK health certificate requirements and also carried out detailed surveys of Irish food businesses to assess their needs.

Minister McConalogue said the department is “implementing a targeted communications plan focused on informing all stakeholders of the new UK requirements and timelines”.

It will also provide “detailed training programmes for certifying officers and food businesses exporting to the UK”.

Investment is being made in new IT infrastructure to support certification at food businesses around the country.

A series of trials with food businesses on export certification process will get underway in January 2024. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

Minister McConalogue stressed the importance of all businesses, including farm businesses, exporting to the UK engaging with these preparations.

“All of these activities are focused on supporting Irish agri-food exporters in preparing for these significant changes and ensuring any disruption to trade is minimised,” he said.

“My department will continue to monitor the impacts of Brexit changes on Ireland-Great Britain trading environment including those which come into effect from January 31 and support Irish exporters in meeting any challenges which develop,” McConalogue added.