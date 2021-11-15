As Science Week 2021 comes to a close, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and the Minister of State Martin Heydon with responsibility for research highlighted the importance of science and innovation in securing the future of agriculture, food and the marine in this country.

Minister McConalogue said that the recently-published Food Vision 2030 “sets an ambitious vision for agriculture, one that is economically, socially and environmentally sustainable, with farmers, foresters and fishers very much at the centre of this vision”.

“Innovation is critical to achieving this vision with our sector embracing new and innovative ways of doing things all the time,” the minister said.

He added that his department has “a long and successful track record” of supporting research and innovation that help in “developing critical solutions to the key sectoral challenges of our time”.

“My department has also operated competitive research funding programmes for many years supporting innovation across the sector,” he added.

“Since 2010, my department has allocated almost €150 million to scientific research addressing sustainable agriculture and food production, plant and animal health, animal welfare, food safety, food technology and innovation, bioeconomy, nutrition and forest research.”

Minister Heydon added that it is “envisaged that future research funding opportunities will contribute to the development of a sustainable food system and bioeconomy”.

Advertisement

There will be a “specific focus on climate neutrality of primary production, circular management of resources, sustainable and healthy food systems, reversing biodiversity decline, prevention and removal of pollution and the further development of the bioeconomy”.

Both ministers emphasised the importance of emerging science and innovation in delivering on the sector’s commitments under the recently-published national Climate Action Plan 2021.

The Department of Agriculture anticipates announcing the results of its 2021 competitive research call in the coming weeks.