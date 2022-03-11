Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is due to address the inaugural meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee this morning (Friday, March 11).

The committee was unveiled this week in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is tasked with preparing an industry response to the emerging input crisis.

During a meeting with seven farming organisations on Tuesday (March 8), Minister McConalogue and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) outlined that supply chains from the region will be disrupted for some time.

Both Ukraine and Russia are major global players in the feed and fertiliser trade.

“Our great sector is facing one of the most significant challenges in recent years. At times like these, we must take proactive steps to limit any potential disruption to our feed and food supply chains,” McConalogue stated.

Along with establishing the committee, the minister is currently formulating a multi-million euro package of supports to ensure farmers can grow enough feed and fodder. It is due to be brought before Cabinet by the end of March.

Food security committee

The new committee, which is initially due to meet on a fortnightly basis, will be led by former Animal Health Ireland (AHI) chair, Mike Magan.

The dairy farmer from Co. Longford will outline the terms of reference and scope of the group when it meets at 11:00a.m at the Teagasc Moorepark facility in Co. Cork.

Senior DAFM inspector, Michael Moloney is due to give an update on the current food security situation.

Director of Teagasc Prof. Frank O’Mara and his colleagues are set to outline the evolving challenges facing the agriculture sector.

They will also explore the actions needed for the agri-food sector and farming enterprises.

Following input from those attending the meeting, including farming organisations; agricultural consultants; processors; financial institutions; and the media, it is understood that some short-term actions are due to be agreed by the committee.