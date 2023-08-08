Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, today (Tuesday, August 8) published her department’s new Statement of Strategy.

The strategy sets out the vision and strategic goals that will guide the work of the department over the period 2023 to 2025 as it continues to deliver on its mission “to promote rural and community development and to support vibrant, inclusive and sustainable communities throughout Ireland”.

Welcoming the strategy, Minister Humphreys said: “I am proud of the positive contribution the work of my department has made to date.

“My department’s policies and strategic investment are enabling our rural areas and communities to develop sustainably, emerge stronger from challenges, and to thrive.

“Our Rural Future, the landmark national rural development policy, is having a positive impact, contributing to revitalising our rural towns and villages and bringing about improved opportunities and a better quality of life for people who live and work in rural areas.”

Rural support

The minister has said that the new Statement of Strategy will act as a guide to build on the progress already achieved in delivering key policies and supports.

“I look forward to working with Minister of State, Joe O’Brien and the staff of the department to deliver on the ambitious range of actions in the strategy to be implemented between now and 2025,” Humphreys continued.

Joe O’Brien, Minister of State with responsibility for community development and charities, also welcomed the new strategy: “The Department of Rural and Community Development provides critical supports to both rural and urban communities throughout the country.

“Our mission is more important than ever, as our society continues to create vibrant and integrated communities whilst responding to emerging challenges such as the rising costs of living.

“Delivery of the commitments outlined in this new strategy will ensure continued support for those in the community and voluntary sectors, and will further strengthen and support our communities and contribute to building a more inclusive and cohesive society.”

Statement of Strategy

The Statement of Strategy covers the period 2023-2025 and was informed by extensive consultation with a wide range of stakeholders.

It provides an outline of the department’s work across its five strategic goals, as set out below, and actions for delivery under each of the goals: