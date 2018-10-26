Minister on farm safety: ‘A change in mind-set will need to occur’

‘Safe Farming in Challenging Times’ is the theme at today’s National Conference on Farm Safety and Health, with changing mind-set a key aspect, according to speakers.

The conference is being hosted today (Friday, October 26) at the Dolmen Hotel in Co. Carlow in a joint collaboration between the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and Teagasc, with FBD sponsorship and the support of the Farm Safety Partnership.

Contributions were made from both national and international experts on farm safety and health at today’s event.

Farm leaders were also in attendance with Joe Healy, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president, Pat McCormack, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president, and Denis Duggan, CEO of Macra na Feirme, each taking turns to chair the discussions throughout the day.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen made the opening address.

Behavioural change

The minister called on farmers to drive behavioural change from within the industry:

“Agriculture is among the most hazardous occupations in Ireland, with the sector consistently having the highest number of fatalities compared with other work activities.

“Regrettably, 17 people have lost their lives this year due to farm accidents. Remarkably, this single sector accounts for almost 45% of all deaths that have occurred in all workplaces this year.

“While I see some evidence of an increase in awareness and engagement with farm safety, there is still clearly much work still to be done.

To achieve a lasting and significant reduction in accident rates, a change in mind-set in relation to safety, health and welfare across all elements of the sector will need to occur.

“This happened in the construction sector in the 1990s and I hope that the same industry-led drive for safety is now taking root in the agriculture sector.”

Advertisement

Dr. Sharon McGuinness, CEO of the HSA told the conference that, while her organisation recognises the challenges farmers and farm families face, the number of elderly persons being killed on farms is deeply concerning.

She said: “Farms are businesses and need to be managed efficiently. But farms are also family homes. People don’t just work there, families live there.

“Young children are reared and grow up there and tragically elderly farmers are all too often caught up in serious and fatal accidents.

So far this year eight farmers aged 70 and over have been killed in accidents. This does not happen in any other industry.