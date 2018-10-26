Bookings mount for 2019 Farm Machinery Show

There is some limited remaining stand space available for next year’s FTMTA (Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association) Farm Machinery Show, according to the association’s Gary Ryan.

Interested potential exhibitors are being urged to complete and submit their bookings at soon as possible.

According to the FTMTA, the level of interest in what is being described as “Ireland’s flagship farm machinery event” is very high.

This, says the body, sends a “positive message about the level of confidence in the professional Irish farming sector and in the professional farm machinery industry that supports the mechanisation requirements of the sector”.

Exhibitor contact point

A ‘soft copy’ of the exhibitor pack for non-member firms of the association is available from the FTMTA’s website. Member companies can obtain a copy from the association’s offices at: [email protected] or on: 045-409309.

Exhibitor application packs were dispatched by email recently.

These were sent to all exhibitors that partook in this year’s Grass & Muck event and, also, those present at the last Farm Machinery Show in 2017.

The association’s Executive Council agreed dates for the 2019 Farm Machinery Show earlier this year. The event, which will again be held at Punchestown Event Centre near Naas (Co. Kildare), will run over three days from Thursday, February 7, to Saturday, February 9.

According to the FTMTA, the 2017 show proved to be the “most successful such event ever” – with an apparent total of almost 21,000 visitors.

It also had the “highest number of exhibitors and largest area of exhibition space to date”.

Other events

Of course, the association has also been reflecting on this summer’s Grass & Muck event, which took place at Gurteen College in the midlands.

Don’t forget to take a look back at this video (below) from AgriLand’s Paul Gorman.