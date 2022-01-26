A new Soils, Nutrients and Fertiliser Campaign for 2022 has been officially launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, today, Wednesday, January 26.

The launch took place on the grounds of Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co. Cavan.

According to a statement from Teagasc, the initiative is in response to “the unprecedented fertiliser prices, and potential supply availability concerns arising in spring 2022.”

Rise in fertiliser prices

Speaking at the launch, Minister McConalogue said: “I have been closely monitoring the rise in fertiliser prices over the past six months and it is something I am seriously concerned about. (L to r): Prof. Frank O Mara, Teagasc director; Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue; Rosalyn Fay, business and technology advisor, Teagasc Ballyhaise; Liam Herlihy, chairman of Teagasc.

“In October 2021, I requested Teagasc director Prof. Frank O’Mara to lay out a credible roadmap to assist farmers in the short-term as well as offering a long-term solution in the move to reduce our dependency on chemical fertiliser.

“That is why I am excited to see the Soils, Nutrients and Fertiliser Campaign come to life,” the minister added.

“Teagasc has assembled practical, information which will assist farmers, advisors and other stakeholders to optimise the use of valuable plant nutrients.

“This is a campaign that will be good for the environment and good for the pocket and is an important roadmap for the short, medium and long-term that will help reduce our dependency on chemical fertiliser in a sustainable manner.”

Soils, Nutrients and Fertiliser Campaign 2022

The Teagasc Soils, Nutrients and Fertiliser Campaign aims to help farmers address the challenge of maintaining farm output while also dealing with the rising cost and availability of fertilisers internationally.

Also commenting on the launch, Teagasc’s Director, Prof. Frank O Mara said: “Teagasc [is] urging farmers to focus on nutrient management planning, optimisation of soil fertility, using organic manures strategically and increasing clover in swards, all balanced with prudent fertiliser usage.

“The knowledge-base in Teagasc will be available through our advisors and specialists to assist farmers to adapt to the current fertiliser market, and support them to make informed decisions.”

Also present at the launch was Teagasc’s head of Environment Knowledge Transfer Department, Pat Murphy.

Murphy outlined: “The crucial need to protect our environment means that prudent management of plant nutrients on grass and tillage crops is more vital than ever.

“The timing, rates of application, and choice of chemical fertilisers and organic manures will have an impact on profitability.

“Careful use of plant nutrients will also minimise the risk of releasing greenhouse gases [GHG] into the air, or nutrients to our waters.”

Factsheets

A total of 20 factsheets have been compiled by Teagasc to provide the latest technical advice.

The factsheets include information on soil testing, lime application, organic manures, clover, phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) advice, and protected urea.

There are also enterprise factsheets with practical advice for farmers with cattle, sheep, dairy and tillage businesses.

The importance of growing enough grass this year and securing enough fodder for next winter are also addressed in individual factsheets.