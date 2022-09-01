Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today (Thursday, September 1) welcomed the announcement that the European Commission has confirmed its approval of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

The CAP Strategic Plan includes the LEADER programme, which has a budget of €180 million for the years 2023-2027.

A number of further steps will now be completed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in advance of bringing the plan to government for final approval in the coming weeks.

The DAFM needs to finalise the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and an Appropriate Assessment (AA) of Ireland’s strategic plan, taking account of the changes made following the European Commission’s observation letter.

The work of completing environmental assessments is “well advanced” and once finalised, these, alongside the plan, will be brought to government for final approval.

Minister Humphreys said: “I would like to congratulate [agriculture] Minister [Charlie] McConalogue in securing approval for the new CAP Strategic Plan which will deliver €10 billion in supports across a range of schemes.

“This level of investment is clear testament to this government’s commitment to families across rural Ireland.

“I have previously confirmed that €180 million will be made available for the new LEADER programme, and my focus now is to continue working with key stakeholders over the coming weeks and months to finalise the design of the new LEADER programme,” Minister Humphreys added.

“This programme will build on the fantastic success of the LEADER programme in Ireland over the last 30 years, and I am confident that LEADER will continue to play a central role in supporting rural communities for years to come.”

The minister added that she expects to be in a position shortly to confirm details of the selection process for the new LEADER programme.

“I can also confirm that exchequer administration funding will continue to be made available in 2023 to the Local Action Groups delivering the current programme, and details in this regard will be confirmed shortly,” Minister Humphreys concluded.