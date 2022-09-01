Gardaí in Naas are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Clane, Co. Kildare last month, which involved an articulated tractor unit.

On the morning of Saturday, August 20, at approximately 8:30a.m, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision involving a pedal cyclist and the articulated tractor unit on the Millicent Road in Clane.

The pedal cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the collision.

Renewed garda appeal

Gardaí in Naas have today (Thursday, September 1) renewed their appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone who was travelling between Firmount Cross and Millicent Cross, on the outskirts of Clane, between 8:00a.m and 8:30a.m on Saturday, August 20 is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Sad news for farming community

Meanwhile, gardaí are also investigating after a man aged in his 60s died following a farm accident in Co. Wexford yesterday (Wednesday, August 31).

The incident occurred at around 9:00a.m yesterday in Bunclody, and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was also informed of the fatality.

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm in Bunclody, Co. Wexford at approximately 9:00a.m this morning, Wednesday, August 31, 2022,” gardaí said in a statement to Agriland after the tragedy occurred.

“A man, aged in his 60s, has been pronounced dead. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson added.