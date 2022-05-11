Teagasc’s Kildalton College has begun marking its 50th anniversary today (May 11), as Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon visited the campus to officially launch the celebration.

A Kildalton College alumni, Minister Heydon shared memories of his time there and commended the staff on how they prepare hundreds of students to work in an evolving industry.

Teagasc’s largest agricultural college, Kildalton is located in Piltown, south Kilkenny, and has been offering courses in agriculture, horticulture and equine since 1971.

To celebrate 50 years of providing education throughout these sectors, the college will host an open day on June 25, which will run from 11:00a.m to 4:00p.m. The historical Bessborough House on the campus will be opened on the day, within which, different rooms representing various decades will display artefacts, letters and other historical items. There will also be a food market as well as various other events. Staff, students and alumni gathered in front of Bessborough House at Kildalton College to launch the celebrations. Source: Agriland

As a former student of Kildalton College, Minister Heydon was well placed to reflect on the changes that have taken place over the years. Speaking to Agriland, the minister said he was delighted to be invited back for today’s launch.

“It’s an honour to be back in Kildalton here today where I came to ag college many years ago, to launch the celebrations. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the education that’s happened here over the years.”

Speaking about the the wide variety of courses offered at Kildalton and the multiple formats they’re offered in, Minister Heydon outlined that his days in the college prepared him for much more than he realised at the time.

“When I think back on my classmates from Kildalton, many are farming full time, many are like me, farming part time, and many have gone into something else.

“I didn’t predict at that time that I’d go into politics. We never know what opportunities are going to arise for us but there’s no doubt that the education you get here is an absolutely fantastic basis.”

The minister also recounted some anecdotes of “having the craic” and said that he left Kildalton College with lifelong friends as well as lifelong skills.

“It brings back a lot of memories of the friendships we made, we won the all Ireland football college championships when I was here and there were definitely a few nights we used to sneak out after the curfew when we weren’t supposed to.”

Minister Martin Heydon launched the event at Kildalton College today. Source: Agriland

Also speaking at the event was Dr. Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc, who is based in Kildalton College. Butler discussed how things have changed in Kildalton over the past number of years and outlined how this will continue to be the case, to prepare students for an everchanging world.

“Our course offerings are continuously evolving. Our teachers are now successfully combining increased digital delivery with the traditional, practical, hands on training,” Butler said.

Kildalton college offers full time, part time and distance learning options and has most recently developed a link with the Technological University of Dublin, where they are collaborating on an engineering course with relation to milking systems.