The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) has been searching for a new CEO since Charles Gallagher announced his retirement in February, and Agriland understands that a successor has been selected for the role.

Laurence Feeney was reportedly announced as the choice for new CEO at the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) which took place in Trim, Co. Meath on Tuesday, May 10.

Although Charles Gallagher announced his retirement in February, it was also announced that he would not be stepping down from the role until May.

Co. Meath man Laurence Feeney has been marketing manager with Progressive Genetics since 2005 and will likely take up the CEO role with IHFA in the coming weeks.

Feeney will bring a wealth of breeding knowledge to the role of CEO having worked in the cattle breeding industry for over 17 years.

He has a bachelor of agriculture degree from University College Dublin (UCD) having graduated in 2001.

Advertisement

He takes up the role as the association is facing challenges from new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform, practically in the form of banding. Laurence Feeney (Image: LinkedIn)

IHFA

Charles Gallagher who is stepping down from the role has been at the helm of the association for 14 years, having taken up the role in 2008.

Gallagher is originally from Donegal but lives in Laois. Before becoming CEO, he was involved in setting up the IHFA Laois-Offaly club. Charles Gallagher

The IHFA is responsible for the validity and upkeep of the herdbook of Holstein Friesian cattle.

It is also responsible for giving direction to the development and promotion of the breed in Ireland through its many events and services.

The IHFA has over 3,700 members in 15 club areas.